Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after acquiring an additional 145,338 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.13.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

