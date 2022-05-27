Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 116,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,784. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

