Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Shares of ROVR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $987.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.01. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Foundry Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,301,000. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,390,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.