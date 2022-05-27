Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.28

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$128.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$133.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$123.70 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$182.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.55.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

