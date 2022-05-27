Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.28

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.
Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of RY stock opened at C$128.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$133.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$123.70 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$182.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.55.
About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
