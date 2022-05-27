Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Lowered to GBX 632

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 702 ($8.83) to GBX 632 ($7.95) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RMG. Liberum Capital downgraded Royal Mail to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.91) to GBX 355 ($4.47) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 575 ($7.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.94) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 240 ($3.02) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 588.90 ($7.41).

RMG opened at GBX 327.30 ($4.12) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 337.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 413.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 290.20 ($3.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($7.72).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 13.30 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

Royal Mail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

