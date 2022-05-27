Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 632

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 702 ($8.83) to GBX 632 ($7.95) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 575 ($7.24) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 240 ($3.02) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 420 ($5.29) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $375.60.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $8.63 on Monday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.