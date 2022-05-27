RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Shares Up 0.6%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. 106,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 250,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter.

