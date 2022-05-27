RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $1,911,451.05 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 220,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,911,451.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,134,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,359,298.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RES stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RES. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 48.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 170.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

