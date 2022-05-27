RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 311,864 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $2,759,996.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,489,423 shares in the company, valued at $66,281,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00.

RES opened at $9.15 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RPC by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,789,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 744,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RPC by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 449,010 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

