RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. 1,099,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.51. RPC has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,768,377 shares of company stock valued at $26,379,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 130,504 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.