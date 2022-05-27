RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 11,681 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. 1,410,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

