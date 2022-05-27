RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 515 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 2.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.86. 35,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,223. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

