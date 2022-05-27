RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.
NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
