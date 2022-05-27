RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.