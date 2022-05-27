RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises 1.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.15. 936,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

