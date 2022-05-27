RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,170.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.63. 11,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.16 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.