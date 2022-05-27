RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USO. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 344,459 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA USO traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,375. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

