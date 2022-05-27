RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 4,573 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 35,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 272,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,044. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.