Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS RYHTY traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 431. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. Ryman Healthcare has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

