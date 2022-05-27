Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS RYHTY traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 431. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. Ryman Healthcare has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $54.14.
Ryman Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
