Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.06. 126,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 133,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $137,352.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,003 shares of company stock worth $1,686,306.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRW. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $975,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $7,833,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 67.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,110,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

