Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of SBR opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.42.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.604 dividend. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
