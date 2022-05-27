Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of SBR opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.604 dividend. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $16,131,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.