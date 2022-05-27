Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.
NYSE:SB opened at $4.56 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.
