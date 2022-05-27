Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 517,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.65 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

