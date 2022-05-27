Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRECU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $15,030,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CRECU remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

