Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 638,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition comprises 1.0% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,942,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000.

Shares of ENTFU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,098. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

