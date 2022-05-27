Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 573,800 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 573,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned 0.92% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

