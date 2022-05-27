Sage Rock Capital Management LP Takes Position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCACU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NCACU remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.53.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

