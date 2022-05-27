Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $73.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.74.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 368,896 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 851,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69,989 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

