Sandra Aj Lawrence Sells 500 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sandra Aj Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $69.56 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Evergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after purchasing an additional 484,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

