Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €87.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($92.55) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €70.00 ($74.47).

ETR:BAS opened at €50.79 ($54.03) on Thursday. Basf has a twelve month low of €46.47 ($49.43) and a twelve month high of €69.52 ($73.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.36.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

