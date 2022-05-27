Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Saratoga Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 64.65%. Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAR. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

