Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 507.7% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Schmitt Industries stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Schmitt Industries has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of Schmitt Industries worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

