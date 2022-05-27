Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Up 206.7% in May

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 206.7% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the first quarter valued at $5,888,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,986,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 207,472 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 1.9% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,232,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCOA stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

