Seagen’s (SGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $157.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen stock opened at $138.46 on Tuesday. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 155.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 93,897 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Seagen by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Seagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 13,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.