Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. 919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

