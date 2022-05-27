Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Down 98.1% in May

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGII opened at $9.91 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

