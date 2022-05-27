SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

