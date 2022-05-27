Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SQZZF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534. Serica Energy has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Serica Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

