Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
SQZZF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534. Serica Energy has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.
Serica Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
