Shelley Reynolds Sells 173 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,221.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,025.20 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,780.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,074.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,803.02.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.