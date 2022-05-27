Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $814.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

