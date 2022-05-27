Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SSPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.19) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.66) price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 330 ($4.15) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 338.75 ($4.26).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 270.80 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29). The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 248.87.

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($2,021,517.55).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

