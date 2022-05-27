Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

JDG stock opened at GBX 8,000 ($100.67) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £505.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 5,740 ($72.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,800 ($110.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,130.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,508.28.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 47 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.