Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.95) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 109.94 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.28. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100.71 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 149.70 ($1.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £578.89 million and a P/E ratio of 21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

