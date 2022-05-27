Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $164.94. The company had a trading volume of 208,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.20.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,333,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,221,645 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

