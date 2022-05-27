Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,707 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 467,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,848,520. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a market cap of $214.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

