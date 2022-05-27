Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases 690 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,635,000 after buying an additional 86,596 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,533. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.92 and a 200 day moving average of $168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.