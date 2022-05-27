Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $85.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,241.17. 89,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,495.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2,687.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

