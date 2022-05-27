Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 829.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 394,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 465,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

