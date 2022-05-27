Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Drops By 69.8%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,643. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 144,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

