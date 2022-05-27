Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Drops By 69.8%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,643. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%.
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
