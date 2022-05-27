Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Grows By 313.5%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 313.5% from the April 30th total of 59,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACER shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

