Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Grows By 750.0%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOIF remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Biome Grow has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

